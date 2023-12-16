Elevate A Box Of Instant Mashed Potatoes With A Waffle Iron

Waffle irons are a popular tool for creating restaurant-quality brunch foods you can enjoy without leaving your house, or even changing out of your pajamas. But did you know that they can make more than just the well-known sweet breakfast treat? A waffle iron is the countertop appliance you need to make everything from grilled cheese sandwiches to calzones in fun, unexpected ways. And it turns out one of those exciting twists involves instant mashed potatoes.

On their own, instant mashed potatoes aren't usually considered to be particularly tasty or inviting. The texture can be a bit off-putting and they can require a bit of doctoring to give them a satisfactory flavor. But grilling instant mashed potatoes in the waffle iron can transform those bland spuds into a fun, crunchy treat. Imagine crisp, golden potato waffles with the perfect grid of nooks and crannies for cradling melted butter and sour cream, topped with bacon bits, green onions, and shredded cheese. There's a good chance the flavor and texture evolution will change how you feel about the potential in a package of instant mashed potatoes.