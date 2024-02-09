Here's The Best Way To Clean Your Moka Pot

If going to a coffee shop every morning to get a cup of joe is inconvenient, you can invest in a coffee maker or an espresso machine. Still, there's another appliance you can use to brew your coffee: a moka pot. You can find a stovetop or electric version of this compact coffee maker, which uses a simple but effective process to brew coffee and espresso. After you fill the moka pot with water and ground coffee, the water gets heated in the machine's lower chamber until it comes to a boil. Vapor pressure then forces water through the ground coffee, which creates liquid coffee that travels through the spigot of the machine and releases it into the top chamber. Keep your pot clean to ensure your moka pot-brewed coffee always tastes great. And there are several guidelines you should follow to clean it properly.

One of the important things you should know about how to clean your moka pot is knowing what cleaning materials you shouldn't use on your machine. Do not use soap or detergents because these cleaning agents are so strong that they can ruin the flavor of your coffee. Never put your moka pot in the dishwasher since it can damage the machine's exterior. A moka pot should be cleaned daily (or after every time you make coffee or espresso) by taking the pot apart, dumping the grounds, rinsing, and drying the pot. You can descale your moka pot a few times yearly for a deeper clean.