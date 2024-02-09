How Long Will Canned Potatoes Last After Opening?

Canned foods seem to last practically forever — as long as it's sealed in the can. But once you open it up, those food rules might all get a little fuzzy. Of course, you don't want to throw anything out prematurely, wasting both food and money, nor do you want anyone to get sick. Canned potatoes can be especially befuddling. The starches in the potatoes might make the water they're stored in appear a little murky, making you question whether they've gone bad pretty much right away. Alternatively, if they look and smell fine you might be tempted to hold onto them until the next time a recipe calls for some canned spuds.

Instead of guessing, it's important to know just how long canned goods remain good after they've been opened — including potatoes. According to the USDA, low-acid foods like potatoes can be kept for three to four days after opening. That's a pretty short window, so it's probably a good idea to use them up right away.