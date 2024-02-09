The Ingredients That Differentiate Oysters Bienville From Oysters Rockefeller

When you think of oysters, chances are the first thing you're going to think of is raw oysters on the half shell. That makes sense; raw oysters are a classic, and there's a reason they've remained popular for so long. But if you like the taste of oysters but can't handle the raw texture — or if you just want to mix things up from time to time — there are other ways to eat oysters that bring their own positives to the table — case in point: Oysters Rockefeller and oysters Bienville.

Both oysters Rockefeller and Bienville are oysters mixed with other ingredients and baked to perfection, but that's where the similarities end. The only other ingredient the two share is breadcrumbs, which are designed to act as a binder. Beyond that, oysters Rockefeller features spinach, while oysters Bienville sees a savory combination of bacon, shrimp, and mushrooms.