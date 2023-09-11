Next Time You Eat Raw Oysters, Just Know That They Might Be Alive

Seafood enthusiasts love to tout the tantalizing flavor profile of raw oysters. From the briny essence to the subtle sweetness of the meat to the umami finish, these bivalve mollusks pair beautifully with their signature accouterments. We're talking zesty mignonette, tangy cocktail sauce, fresh lemon wedges, and horseradish.

Oysters can be enjoyed in various ways, from eating them raw on the half shell with the aforementioned toppings and condiments to incorporating them into cooked dishes like chowders, Rockefeller-style preparations, or grilled oysters with flavorful accompaniments. Consider, too, that oysters are high in protein, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids. They're also rich in antioxidants and have reported benefits in the bedroom. What's not to love?

However, oysters have developed a bit of a reputation for dividing diners who may be squeamish about the texture. These contrarians may now have a new reason to question the oyster: they may still be alive when consumed, according to Business Insider.

Dealbreaker? It doesn't have to be. In fact, sucking down oysters that are alive (or close to it) could be the best and safest way to enjoy these fan favorites.