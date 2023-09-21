The Simple Way To Clean The Gunk Out From Behind Your Fridge Drawers

While refrigerator drawers are ideal for storing fruits and vegetables, they can be a source of frustration when it comes time for cleaning. Foods and liquids can easily creep into the space behind drawers, where they'll remain concealed and hard to reach. And when it comes time to clean the appliance, you may be faced with some tough stains. Fortunately, cleaning this area is easy when you use the right technique. Start by removing the drawers to access any stains that may be hidden from view. From here, you'll want to gather a sponge, warm water, and mild dish soap.

Dampen the sponge with warm water and apply a bit of the dish soap. Next, rub the sponge around the area to remove any stains that have accumulated. For the best results, clean behind refrigerator drawers about once every three months, as a regular cleaning schedule prevents stains from accumulating to an alarming degree. The dish soap should be effective at lifting stains unless they're especially stubborn. In this case, it's time to add another cleaning agent into the mix.