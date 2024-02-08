Transform Ice Cream Into Crème Brûlée With Ingredients You Already Have

Who doesn't love whipping up an indulgent dessert every now and then? While you might feel comfortable making an easy chocolate mousse or a delicious vanilla soufflé, certain recipes might seem too fancy to try in your home kitchen. Crème brûlée, a famous French custard, is made with a handful of basic ingredients, such as heavy cream, eggs, sugar, and vanilla, yet it has a reputation as a finicky dessert.

Traditional crème brûlée involves tempering eggs by cooking the custard carefully on the stove, baking it in a water bath, and then creating a crisp topping of caramelized sugar using a blowtorch. While you might lack the confidence (and tools) necessary to make the classic version of this dessert, as long as you have some vanilla ice cream in your freezer, a simplified, alternative recipe is just a few steps away.

A viral social media recipe shows how you can make easy and delicious crème brûlée with just melted ice cream, egg yolks, and sugar. Not only does this convenient version require fewer ingredients, but you don't even need to use a torch to make the crunchy topping. As long as you have a working oven and stove, and a few additional baking essentials, you can make a tasty and simple crème brûlée in no time.