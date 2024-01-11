Here's How To Determine When Your Meat Has Finished Curing

An aged-old practice, dry curing meat ensures that it lasts longer and has more flavor, thanks to the salt and spices used. When combined with cheese, cured meats make for an especially tasty treat. Preserving the protein involves dehydrating it with salt over a period of time. But how exactly do you know when your cured meat has sat for long enough? You don't want to remove your cured meats from the aging process too soon or leave them for too long either.

Fortunately, there's a fairly simple way to determine if your meat has dry-cured enough. All you need is a scale to measure it before starting the process, then chart its weight as you cure it. Since you're dehydrating the meat, it will lose moisture and therefore weight over time. You will know that your meat has finished curing when it has lost anywhere between 35 and 40% of its weight. If you're trying to figure out what this end goal should be then take your beginning weight and multiply it by 0.65. So if you were curing a 30-pound ham then it would weigh about 19.5 pounds when it's finished curing. That's a tell-tale sign that your cured ham is now ready.