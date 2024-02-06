Do Your Deviled Eggs Need Some Crunch? Give Celery A Try
For many, the best part about deviled eggs is their texture. The smooth creaminess of a whipped yolk cradled in a delicate egg white makes for a wonderful, bite-sized morsel. Add a pinch of paprika as a simple garnish, and you'll have a mouthwatering snack. These delectable — and colorful — treats are the perfect addition to any appetizer tray or opulent brunch spread.
But when it comes to texture, there's a secret: The signature smoothness of a deviled egg is actually most pronounced when juxtaposed with just a tad bit of crunch. The best way to achieve that crunch? The inclusion of a brittle vegetable, like celery. The firmness of a piece of celery helps highlight the silky-smooth body of the egg. Plus, it has a mild, fresh taste that won't alter the flavor profile of the dish. To really optimize the texture of your next deviled egg platter, you're going to want to add in some diced celery.
Dice it up
Most deviled egg recipes look pretty similar and call for a handful of simple ingredients. Hard-boiled eggs and paprika are standard, while additions like mustard and apple cider vinegar can be used to introduce a tangy flavor. These ingredients are blended with the yolks before being scooped back into the hard-boiled egg whites.
To achieve the crunch, you'll add celery in with these staples. The key with celery is that it must be diced into tiny pieces. If the celery is left in large chunks, it will take over the yolk mixture and overpower its smoothness. To dice celery, start by cutting each stalk into several thin, vertical strips. Then, line up the strips and cut them crosswise. You'll be left with a pile of rectangular greens; add these to the yolk mixture and enjoy the improved texture.
For another crunchy option, you can also try adding onions. Onions achieve nearly the same texture but will definitely add a stronger flavor. Onions come in several styles, ranging in flavor from sweet to sour and even umami. Before adding one to your dish, make sure you know the differences between onion varieties. As with celery, remember to dice the onions into small pieces so that they simply add a crunch and don't overpower the dish.
Other ways to spice up a deviled egg
Beyond the simple addition of celery, there is a bevy of ingredients that will make deviled eggs even more delicious. When the filling is complete, try adding lime juice to your deviled eggs. Limes add a strong, acidic taste that pairs well with the mellow richness of eggs and mayo. You can give the finished eggs a splash of lime juice or mix it into the yolk mixture before it's spooned back into the egg.
Top the eggs with a bit of spice. Paprika is traditional, but cayenne pepper and chili powder can be used as well. These spices are potent, so be careful to only add a sprinkle. In an interview with Us Weekly, celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli suggests loading the spices into a tea strainer before dusting. That way, you won't accidentally ruin the dish by dumping a pile of chili powder over an egg.
If you'd like to completely ditch the traditional deviled egg, you can try replacing the yolk altogether. Instead, fill the egg with a dollop of smashed avocado. This will achieve a similar creamy, fatty texture, albeit with an entirely new flavor profile. Top these eggs with your favorite guacamole ingredients, like diced tomatoes or even pomegranate seeds.