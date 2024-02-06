Do Your Deviled Eggs Need Some Crunch? Give Celery A Try

Most deviled egg recipes look pretty similar and call for a handful of simple ingredients. Hard-boiled eggs and paprika are standard, while additions like mustard and apple cider vinegar can be used to introduce a tangy flavor. These ingredients are blended with the yolks before being scooped back into the hard-boiled egg whites.

To achieve the crunch, you'll add celery in with these staples. The key with celery is that it must be diced into tiny pieces. If the celery is left in large chunks, it will take over the yolk mixture and overpower its smoothness. To dice celery, start by cutting each stalk into several thin, vertical strips. Then, line up the strips and cut them crosswise. You'll be left with a pile of rectangular greens; add these to the yolk mixture and enjoy the improved texture.

For another crunchy option, you can also try adding onions. Onions achieve nearly the same texture but will definitely add a stronger flavor. Onions come in several styles, ranging in flavor from sweet to sour and even umami. Before adding one to your dish, make sure you know the differences between onion varieties. As with celery, remember to dice the onions into small pieces so that they simply add a crunch and don't overpower the dish.