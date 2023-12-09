Add A Spritz Of Lime Juice To Deviled Eggs For A Bright Zing

Despite now being most commonly associated with a Southern holiday table or a Midwestern picnic, the deviled egg has a long and global history. You can follow the dish back furthest to ancient Rome, where eggs were boiled and served with spices. There were stuffed eggs in Spain in the 13th century, later spreading throughout medieval Europe and across the oceans through the centuries. It wasn't until the late 1800s in the U.S. that mayonnaise was introduced into the recipe, an addition that gained popularity in the 1940s.

Following on from the dish of the 40s, the modern-day classic deviled egg recipe is pretty simple. Although there are many variations, recipes usually take the yolks of boiled eggs and combine them with mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper, and paprika for garnish. That mixture is dolloped back into the egg whites — then you can call it a day. The result will be a delicious, crowd-pleasing appetizer.

You don't have to stop there, though. There's one last ingredient you can pull out to add a bright, crisp bite to the mildly tangy eggs. Just a squeeze of lime juice on the finished deviled eggs will enhance the flavors, cutting through the creaminess of the filling to bring out a fresh flavor that you might not expect. This spritz of acid right at the end has the power to combat the rich fattiness of a dish (in this case, coming from the mayo and yolks) to add complexity and a more vivid taste.