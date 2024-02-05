The Simple Ingredient Swap To Prevent Watery Egg Salad

Egg salad is an easy and tasty dish perfect for preparing ahead of time. In its simplest form, it's just hard-boiled eggs that are chopped, seasoned, and mixed with mayonnaise. However, more often than not, classic egg salad recipes include either finely chopped onions, celery, or pickles.

If you have opted to add zingy chopped onions to your egg salad, you may notice as it sits in the refrigerator, it gets liquidy. That's because onions contain water that gets pulled out by the salt and sugar in the dressing. If you're worried about your egg salad getting watery, there is one quick ingredient swap that can make all the difference. Use green onions or chives instead of regular onions. Not only do green onions and chives contain much less water than onions, but they are just as flavorful, and easy to find at the grocery store or farmer's market. That bright green color will also pop against the pale yellow backdrop of the egg salad, making a picture-perfect presentation.