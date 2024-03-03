Shawarma-Style Roasted Cauliflower Wraps Recipe

You may be familiar with shawarma as a Middle Eastern street food, consisting of marinated meat served in a wrap. Chicken, beef, and lamb are traditionally used, cooked in thin, stacked layers on a vertical spit. Depending on the location, there are plenty of variations, but every version is packed with flavor from the aromatic spice marinade. And if you're a plant-based eater or are eager to add more vegetables to your diet, you don't need to miss out on this flavor sensation.

Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares these shawarma-style roasted cauliflower wraps that feature the classic spice mix in a revamped form. "I love the spice combination for the cauliflower, and how the vegetable gets crispy and golden around the edges," Vergara says. And that mixture of spices works with a host of other main ingredients, with Vergara highlighting its use on chickpeas and chicken as well. So blend up some more to have at the ready. "The yogurt sauce is a nice complement as well, and I always have extra for dipping," Vergara adds. Read on for the details on how to make shawarma-style roasted cauliflower wraps at home — no vertical spit required.