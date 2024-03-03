Shawarma-Style Roasted Cauliflower Wraps Recipe
You may be familiar with shawarma as a Middle Eastern street food, consisting of marinated meat served in a wrap. Chicken, beef, and lamb are traditionally used, cooked in thin, stacked layers on a vertical spit. Depending on the location, there are plenty of variations, but every version is packed with flavor from the aromatic spice marinade. And if you're a plant-based eater or are eager to add more vegetables to your diet, you don't need to miss out on this flavor sensation.
Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares these shawarma-style roasted cauliflower wraps that feature the classic spice mix in a revamped form. "I love the spice combination for the cauliflower, and how the vegetable gets crispy and golden around the edges," Vergara says. And that mixture of spices works with a host of other main ingredients, with Vergara highlighting its use on chickpeas and chicken as well. So blend up some more to have at the ready. "The yogurt sauce is a nice complement as well, and I always have extra for dipping," Vergara adds. Read on for the details on how to make shawarma-style roasted cauliflower wraps at home — no vertical spit required.
Gather the ingredients for shawarma-style roasted cauliflower wraps
For the roasted cauliflower, get extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, garlic cloves (minced), cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, cinnamon, crushed red pepper, sea salt, and a large head of cauliflower (cut into small florets). Next, you'll need minced garlic cloves, lemon juice, plain Greek yogurt, minced cilantro, and sea salt for the sauce. Get large flour tortillas to wrap everything up, as well as thinly sliced scallions and lemon wedges for garnish if desired.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Mix the dressing
In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, cinnamon, crushed red pepper, and salt.
Step 3: Toss the cauliflower
Place the cauliflower in the bowl, and mix thoroughly to coat.
Step 4: Transfer vegetables to the tray
Spread the cauliflower onto the prepared sheet pan in a single layer.
Step 5: Bake the cauliflower
Bake in the oven for 20 to 30 minutes, until the cauliflower is fully cooked and the edges begin to caramelize.
Step 6: Prep the sauce
While the cauliflower is in the oven, prepare the sauce by mixing all the ingredients in a small bowl until smooth.
Step 7: Assemble the wraps and serve
To assemble a wrap, generously spread the green garlic sauce on a tortilla, top with cauliflower, and roll tightly. Garnish with scallions and lemon wedges, if desired.
How should you serve shawarma-style roasted cauliflower wraps?
If you're looking to add even more flavors and textures, Vergara says that while "you can really add anything to these wraps," her favorites are "chopped romaine lettuce, pickled red onions, and crumbled feta cheese." Other vegetables like tomatoes and cucumber add a fresh touch, or consider adding sliced hot peppers to bring some heat. You can also complement the Middle Eastern profile with grilled halloumi, hummus, or baba ganoush.
If you're cooking for others, serve the various ingredients in separate dishes so that everyone can personalize their wrap. To complete a plate at mealtime, Vergara says, "I typically serve this for lunch or dinner with french fries or a green salad." Further ideas for accompaniments include a side of garlic-roasted potatoes or a simple couscous or rice dish. If you're looking for extra protein, a chickpea salad or falafels would pair wonderfully with your shawarma-style roasted cauliflower wraps.
Can you make the roasted cauliflower in advance?
When you're hungry for a wrap, you might not be willing to turn on the oven to roast veggies for half an hour first. Nevertheless, that is the key to browning the edges of the florets and infusing the cauliflower with the tasty spice mix. "You can prepare the cauliflower by cutting it into florets and tossing it in the spice mixture a day or two in advance, but if you roast it ahead of time, it won't stay crispy around the edges," Vergara explains.
Though the cauliflower is best served immediately after roasting, if you do find yourself in a situation where you need to reheat it, an air fryer would be your best bet to maintain the crispy edges. Just be sure to store the already roasted cauliflower in an airtight container for the next time you feel like making a wrap.
- For the Cauliflower
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 large head cauliflower, cut into small florets
- For the Cilantro-Garlic Sauce and Assembly
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons minced cilantro
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- 4 large flour tortillas
- Thinly sliced scallions, for garnish
- Lemon wedges, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|365
|Total Fat
|17.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|4.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.1 g
|Total Sugars
|7.1 g
|Sodium
|765.2 mg
|Protein
|11.9 g