The Obvious French Toast Hack We've Been Missing Out On All Along

It might surprise you to discover that French toast isn't French at all. It has been around for thousands of years. The first recipe appeared in Rome around 300 A.D.; for a long time, it was known as simply "Roman bread." Even French people called it this for a long time, but today, it is typically referred to as "pain perdue," which translates to "lost bread" and refers to rescuing stale bread. Somewhere along the line, someone decided to call it toast, perhaps because they figured out that extra dry bread makes better French toast.

If you want to try making toasty French toast, or you've got very fresh bread that needs drying out, all you need to do is pre-toast a few slices of bread (or substitute croissants for the bread and toast them) before dipping them into the custard mixture for griddling. If you're only making French toast for one or two people, you can use a two- or four-slice pop-up toaster to get the job done. It's okay to work in batches because the bread doesn't need to be hot to soak up the custard — just dry. However, if you're making French toast for a crowd, you should find ways to scale up your toasting game.