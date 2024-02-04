Salt Water Is The Liquid Hero You Need To Rescue Ordinary Bland Potato Chips

If you've ever tried to sprinkle salt over the hard surface of a chip, you'll know how difficult it can be to get the tiny grains to adhere. Often, the salt crystals simply fall off the food, ending up on the plate or floor. In contrast, salt spray gently mists the chips, coating the exposed surfaces evenly.

While pre-made salt sprays are available for purchase, making one at home is the easiest method. Create a mixture of salt and water and heat it until the salt dissolves. Start with one teaspoon of salt per cup of water and adjust based on your taste preference. The finer the salt grain, the easier it will dissolve in the solution. Once the mixture cools, your salty secret weapon against bland chips is ready for deployment.

Pour the liquid into an empty spray bottle and mist it over the chips. This works best if you lay the chips out on a platter or baking sheet, ensuring even exposure. Set the spray bottle to a fine mist setting, so the saltwater distributes equally. After spraying, wait for the fine water droplets to evaporate. As the water evaporates, a thin layer of salt will remain, coating the full surface area of each chip.