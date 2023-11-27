Season Homemade Potato Chips With Hot Honey And Thank Us Later

Potato chips are considered by some folks to be the perfect snack, whether you munch on them as you watch your favorite reality TV shows or you use them as a side for a sandwich at lunch or dinner. Although most people pick up a bag of these munchies at the supermarket, you can easily make them at home. Making homemade potato chips gives you the benefit of being able to get creative with your seasonings.

One such creative seasoning to try out is hot honey. Hot honey is a mix of honey, hot pepper flakes, and an optional dash of hot sauce or vinegar that's heated on the stove. The combination of honey and hot pepper adds both a spicy kick and a light touch of sweetness to your dishes, so you don't get the hot, burning sensation you would from eating potato chips seasoned with only hot sauce.

But how exactly do you add this intriguing seasoning to your potato chips, and are there any tips to keep in mind when you do? Knowing the answers to these questions is the key to making a deliciously sweet, salty, and spicy homemade snack.