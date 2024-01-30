Here's How Long Ranch Dressing Will Last Once Opened

Ranch dressing is one of those condiments with endless uses. Not only is it a perfect salad dressing, but ranch is also great in pasta salad, serves as an excellent dip for veggies, and can even add extra flavor to burgers. However, if you open a large bottle of ranch and can't use it all immediately, how long can you expect it to last? When properly stored in the refrigerator, creamy salad dressings like ranch can last about two months.

Of course, proper storage is crucial. Ranch should be refrigerated after opening because it contains perishable ingredients like buttermilk, which has a high moisture content and is prone to spoilage. Since perishable ingredients can become unsafe to eat after two hours at room temperature, refrigerating this dressing is essential to keep it fresh. Additionally, keep in mind that homemade ranch may have a shorter shelf life than store-bought varieties, as it doesn't contain preservatives.