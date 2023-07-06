It Turns Out, TRUFF Hot Sauce Is A Total Steal At Costco

So you want hot sauce, but bougie. You want to spice things up in luxury but don't want to pay an arm and a leg for it. The great news is that a duo-pack of TRUFF original hot sauce is available at certain Costco warehouses for less than the price of a single bottle at most other retailers. At Kroger, a single bottle is $16.34; at Whole Foods, it's $14.99 (but sometimes $11.69 for Prime members); from TRUFF itself, it's $17.98. According to an Instagram post from June 2023, it's $14.89 for two 6-ounce bottles at Costco.

Made with real black truffles, TRUFF describes its original hot sauce as the "pinnacle of heat experience." It's a thick hot sauce with Sriracha vibes, is sweetened slightly with agave, and is gluten-free and vegan. It's not knock-your-socks-off hot, either. Clocking in at 2,500 Scoville heat units, that's the equivalent of a spicy poblano pepper or a mild cherry pepper. To put it into perspective, a jalapeño ranges from 2,500-8,000 SHU. After all, you want to be able actually to taste the truffle.