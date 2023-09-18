What You Need To Know Before Buying Kewpie Mayo At Costco

Costco has amazing deals on all kinds of groceries, especially when it comes to their own in-house Kirkland brand. But one of the most satisfying experiences for any Costco shopper is finding a bargain on a name-brand, gourmet item. Lately, eagle-eyed shoppers have been scooping up Kewpie mayonnaise at the big box warehouse, which is a major cult favorite ingredient among chefs and in-the-know foodies. David Chang, in particular, has said that it is the best mayonnaise in the world, according to Salon, so when it's on the shelves at Costco for a discount, it's a big deal. Before you fill your cart with containers of the fabled mayo, however, you should know that it's not quite the same as the original spread.

Apparently, Kewpie mayonnaise is made to different specifications in Japan versus in the U.S., and the internet seems to agree that the U.S. version isn't as good as the original Japanese version. Unfortunately, the Kewpie sold at Costco is an American-made formula. That might not be a big issue if you've never had the original, but it's probably a good idea to do a side-by-side taste test before you buy a Costco–sized amount of mayonnaise.