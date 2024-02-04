The Importance Of The Humble Tasting Spoon In Professional Kitchens

Professional chefs rely on many tools to ensure they produce the best food possible. From stuff you're familiar with — like an oven, a stove, or a mandolin — to something you likely don't have at home — like a salamander or a blast chiller — there are plenty of appliances chefs need. But one of the most crucial weapons in their culinary arsenal is something so simple you might not even think about it: The tasting spoon.

All those other tools may enable chefs to make their food, but a tasting spoon ensures they'll actually be able to make it well. Ultimately, this comes down to one of the foundational cooking principles, either at home or in a professional kitchen: Always taste your food (even though reality TV gets it wrong by not showing this). No, taste your food more than that. You won't know whether it's good if you don't taste it for yourself.