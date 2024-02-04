For Restaurant-Worthy Steak, Start Cooking It Fat-Side Down

Having a steak dinner on a night out can be a delicious and enjoyable experience. You can go to one of the most popular U.S. steakhouse chains or a really nice restaurant with great service that's known for preparing delicious steaks to the customer's liking. And you can eat that steak in some of your finest clothes with great company in a pleasant atmosphere. But if it isn't in your budget, or you simply don't have the time to go to a restaurant to have a great steak, you don't have to give up on the idea. You can cook a restaurant-quality steak right at home. To achieve a steak like the one from your favorite eatery, just make sure you start cooking it with its fat side pressed to the skillet first.

When you cook your steak on the fat side first, all of that fat will render out into the pan. The fat is full of flavor, and your steak will absorb all of those flavors as it cooks. As a result, when your steak is done, it will taste just as delicious as the steak you like to order at your go-to restaurant. So how exactly should you cook the fat side of your steak to make it restaurant-quality?