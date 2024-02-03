The Best Way To Store Radicchio For Maximum Freshness

Radicchio is a hearty vegetable that is often compared to cabbage or lettuce, but it's actually a member of the chicory family, alongside greens like endive and escarole. Like many "greens" (though radicchio is reddish-purple), this slightly bitter veggie tastes tastes amazing in salads, but you can also grill or roast it for a delicious smoky flavor. Plus, it has a longer shelf life than many other veggies, and can last for up to three weeks in the fridge. The downside is that a head of radicchio's outer leaves may soften or turn mushy after just a few days.

One solution to this problem is to buy a head of radicchio with the root attached, which can help a head last for several months. But if you buy radicchio from the grocery store, all you can do to extend its life is to store it carefully. First, put it in a perforated plastic bag to keep it fresh for longer. Unlike a plastic bag with no holes or openings, perforated bags help to maintain optimal moisture levels, so the radicchio's crunchy texture lasts for longer. Another option is to wrap the radicchio in paper before refrigerating it to preserve its crispiness. Either way, this veggie must be stored in the fridge.