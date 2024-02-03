Giada De Laurentiis' Cheesy Secret Ingredient For Soups And Stews

Soups and stews seem like a natural choice for experimenting with parmesan broth, but it can elevate other dishes, too. Chef Giada De Laurentiis also recommends using the broth to cook risotto like a pro. To make risotto, arborio rice is typically simmered in broth or stock so that it can absorb the flavors of the liquid. Parmesan cheese is usually folded in after the rice cooks, so the deep umami flavor from the parmesan broth could help enhance the creamy risotto.

If you often top off your pasta with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese, you can also use the broth to upgrade the taste of your simple plate of spaghetti. Instead of cooking your pasta to al dente perfection in a pot of boiling water, try using broth instead. The cheesy addition will pack in some more savory flavor to the dish.

Be sure to stash your parmesan rinds in the freezer from now on, so the next time you're planning to make a big batch of soup, you can throw them in the broth. The umami boost will take so many of your favorite recipes to the next level.