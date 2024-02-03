Briny Ingredients Are The Easy Way To Amp Up Jarred Tomato Sauce

Don't forget that marinated or pickled vegetables are another great way to enhance the taste of your jarred sauce. A better flavor may be just one jar of giardiniera away. Giardiniera is a wondrous mix of peppers, cauliflower, carrots, and other vegetables, giving you lots of options to choose from. Take ¼ cup of the giardiniera and finely chop it before adding it to the sauce.

You could also focus your efforts on bringing one new taste to your sauce. Marinated artichoke hearts, for instance, are usually packed in a mixture of oil and vinegar along with some spices. Incorporating them into your sauce would bring both acid and more seasoning to the dish.

Pickled peppers are a good way to add heat and acid to any sauce. A natural choice here would be a Calabrian chili since it is a pepper that originates from southern Italy. Take care with these small but fiery peppers because they do provide a great deal of heat. So start with a small amount of diced Calabrian chilies and allow them to simmer in the sauce for a while. Pickled cherry peppers would work well in a sauce, too. Pickled jalapeño could be another good option here, if a little unconventional. Again, start with a small amount of chopped-up pepper, and add more to the sauce later if needed. Those looking for a less intense heat should try banana peppers.