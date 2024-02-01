Condensed Milk Is What Separates Vietnamese Yogurt From The Rest

Because it can be used in everything from muesli to smoothies and tzatziki to key lime pie, yogurt is rightly a kitchen staple. The sweetened, fruit-filled versions make for a great snack, while plain Greek yogurt is indispensable for making a rich, tenderizing chicken marinade. According to Healthline, yogurt is packed with protein, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics (not counting the unhealthy store-bought kind), so there's not much downside to having it around. Because it's a fermented dairy product, yogurt by itself also happens to be quite tangy — well, most of it, anyway. It turns out that Vietnamese yogurt is made with sweet condensed milk, which not only balances the piquancy but also smoothes out the texture.

In Vietnam, yogurt is called either Sữa Chua or Da Ua — the former translates to "sour milk," while the latter is a derivation of the French word yaourt. Given the fact that condensed milk is a pantry staple throughout Southeast Asia (perhaps most famously being a key component of the insanely sweet, strong, and delicious cà phê sữa đá, or Vietnamese coffee, considered the national drink), it should come as no surprise that it became the dairy of choice to be fermented into yogurt. (Or used to make delicious frozen Vietnamese coffee!)