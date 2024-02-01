A Spoon Is The Secret To Flat Cupcakes

For most bakers, the delights of baking aren't just about the end result. As fun as they are to eat, cupcakes also have the added benefit of being a creative outlet. Decorating is all a part of the cupcake experience and this requires a specific type of skill. Flat-top cupcakes are the best for decoration because your intricate designs won't fall from a sloped surface. But as many bakers know, achieving the flat cupcake isn't as easy as it sounds, and there are many mistakes to avoid when baking cupcakes. Air pockets in the batter expand while in the oven, as does the top of the cupcake which leads to the domed look. To obtain the coveted flat cupcake look, some effort has to go into the batter before popping it in the oven.

It is as simple as one utensil. After pouring your batter into the individual cupcake molds, take a spoon and scoop out some batter from the center of each. This does not — and ultimately should not — mean to take out a majority of the batter. It should only be a small scoop from the top. This will ensure that enough batter remains to provide a girthy cake treat while at the same time not allowing the center to rise too much. When the baking concludes, you should have a perfectly flat top ready to cool off before frosting.