The Special Kind Of Cheese Used For Detroit-Style Pizza

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Detroit-style pizza is known for its thick yet crispy crust, and distinctive rectangular shape from being baked in heavy steel pans, originally sourced from nearby auto plants. This kind of pizza got its start back in the 1940s in the capital city of Michigan. Its creator, Gus Guerra, drew inspiration from the square-shaped pizza with foccacia-style dough found in Sicily when creating this new style, first served at his joint Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria.

Another key part of creating a true Detroit-style pizza is the layering order of the toppings. Cheese and pepperoni are the stars here. They both go on before the sauce — and are spread out across the entire pie, right to the corners of the pan. The cheese falls off the edges, forming a delicious caramelized rim around the pizza. Forget about just using mozzarella here — for a true Detroit pie, you need a Wisconsin specialty called brick cheese.