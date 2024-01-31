Yes, You Can Make Delicious Plantains In Your Air Fryer
Plantains, the starchy tropical fruit commonly likened to bananas, have made their way into the delectable signature dishes of many Latin American and Caribbean countries, where they are central to both sweet and savory recipes. Originally from Southeast Asia, the fiber and vitamin-rich fruit is sometimes referred to as a "cooking banana" in comparison to its dessert counterpart popular in the United States and Europe, and it's as easy to make as it is delicious, usually cooked through the no-stress methods of boiling, pan-frying, and baking in the oven. But it turns out there's an even easier method of cooking plantains that you might not know about but should definitely be trying: air-frying.
That's right, your air-fryer can come in handy once again to deliver that crispy, flavorful plantain snack or side dish you've been dreaming about — and the good news is, since using your air-fryer requires little to no oil, it's one of the healthiest methods, too.
Choosing the right plantains to air fry
Choosing the right plantains to air fry comes down to your recipe. The riper the plantain is, the sweeter the taste will be — so green, unripened plantains will have a more starchy, mild flavor, deeming them best for savory plantain dishes such as tostones. Ripened plantains, which are yellow and starting to turn black, will have a progressively sweeter taste due to the conversion of their starches to sugar. These slightly firm-to-the-touch plantains are better for sweet dishes such as fried sweet plantains. Ripeness will also determine the best way to peel and slice plantains for air frying. Because green plantains have rigid skin, peeling may prove difficult, and using a mandoline, spoon, or paring knife will work best. A regular knife will work fine for ripened plantains, which have a softer texture. Slice your plantains and prepare to fry.
First, preheat your air fryer to about 325 F — but be sure not to spray the basket with cooking spray, as it could damage your fryer. Most air fryer baskets are nonstick, so coating with additional oil is unnecessary. However, if frying breaded plantains, you can spray them directly before placing them in your fryer. Be sure to place your plantains into the fryer basket in a single layer for thorough cooking and crisping, and after a few minutes, you'll have delicious plantains ready to eat.
What to serve with air-fried plantains
Want to air-fry some plantains but not sure what to serve them with? Several delicious dishes pair well with air-fried plantains. Serve them alongside fried eggs, shredded pork or beef, Arroz Blanco Puertorriqueno (Puerto Rican white rice), or Jamaican peas and rice for a sweet and savory meal. Or just add a few dipping sauces like sour cream, garlic sauce, or even banana ketchup, a Filipino sauce that is a sweeter, fruitier version of standard tomato ketchup made from bananas.
And plantains aren't the only fruit whose preparation is made easier by air-frying. You can roll sliced apples in cinnamon and sugar and fry on parchment paper. You can also air-fry pineapple chunks to create a quick snack or yogurt topping via the same method. If you're feeling extra adventurous, you could even try air-frying lemon or lime slices as cocktail garnishes, as long as you line the air-fryer basket with foil and fry in an even layer at the lowest temperature. So whether you're looking to enjoy some plantains or other fruit, before you run to another method of preparation, remember that thinking outside the box and trying it in your air-fryer might just change the game. After all, the sky's the limit when it comes to great air-fryer recipes.