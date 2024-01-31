Yes, You Can Make Delicious Plantains In Your Air Fryer

Plantains, the starchy tropical fruit commonly likened to bananas, have made their way into the delectable signature dishes of many Latin American and Caribbean countries, where they are central to both sweet and savory recipes. Originally from Southeast Asia, the fiber and vitamin-rich fruit is sometimes referred to as a "cooking banana" in comparison to its dessert counterpart popular in the United States and Europe, and it's as easy to make as it is delicious, usually cooked through the no-stress methods of boiling, pan-frying, and baking in the oven. But it turns out there's an even easier method of cooking plantains that you might not know about but should definitely be trying: air-frying.

That's right, your air-fryer can come in handy once again to deliver that crispy, flavorful plantain snack or side dish you've been dreaming about — and the good news is, since using your air-fryer requires little to no oil, it's one of the healthiest methods, too.