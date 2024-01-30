The Genius Reason You Should Boil Mushrooms Before Sautéing

Mushrooms have a unique structure made of fibers called hyphae, which are around 90% water. This is where all that water comes from in the bottom of the pan when you dry sauté a mushroom. The other part is made of tiny air pockets, which is why oil tends to disappear when used to cook mushrooms as it gets sucked up into the fibers. When we cook mushrooms, both the water and the air are forced out of the hyphae, collapsing the air pockets and preventing any water or oil from entering the mushroom.

It will look strange when you start the mushrooms in water and they begin to boil, but keep going. Once the water evaporates, you're left with mushrooms that are cooked and ready to take on any flavorings or color you want. Think of it as using the sous vide then sear method for steak: You cook it until just done and then finish it to your tastes.

The trick is to not add too much water, as the mushroom already has enough of its own water – ¼ cup will do. You can keep adding water as needed until you reach your desired doneness, but don't use the same amount you would use for cooking pasta or potatoes. You'll find that the less water you add, the more concentrated the flavors become, so use only as much water as you need.