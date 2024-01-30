Why Science Says Batter-Fried Onion Rings Reign Supreme

To understand the benefits of using a batter, it's essential to first grasp the basic science behind frying. As outlined in a paper published in The Journal of Food: Microbiology, Safety & Hygiene, exposure to extremely hot oil triggers the Maillard reaction, a chemical process in which amino acids are broken down. The byproducts of this reaction include pyrazines, furans, and aldehydes, which create the "rich and savory flavor profile" associated with fried foods.

Another byproduct of the Maillard reaction is dehydration. Frying oils are heated far beyond the boiling temperature of water. For example, onion rings are typically cooked in oil at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. When a piece of food is exposed to such high temperatures, its water content immediately begins to boil and evaporate. As the moisture in the food evaporates, the food dehydrates, and the remaining structure forms a crusty outer shell — the crispy casing found on all your favorite fried foods.

Due to the different moisture levels, onion rings coated and fried in batter will have a crispier texture compared to rings that have only been breaded. Breading mixtures lack moisture, and when breaded rings are dropped into the fryer, the moisture in the onion itself immediately starts boiling. As a result, the onion becomes dehydrated and crispy. When battered rings enter the fryer, the heavy moisture in the batter begins to evaporate. The batter coating dehydrates and forms a crisp shell while the onion itself softens without actually frying.