Here's How To Slow-Cook Jackfruit As A Tasty Meat Alternative

Jackfruit "meat" does not have to be challenging to make. You can either slice open the fruit lengthwise with a large, sturdy knife to access the meaty pieces inside, or you can buy the pieces canned. If sourcing from a whole fruit, focus on extracting the flesh and set the seeds aside (they're delicious boiled or steamed on their own).

A young jackfruit's naturally fibrous and chewy texture already does half the work, but throwing the fruit into a slow cooker will take it all the way. Slow cookers simmer foods at low temperatures over extended periods. When you add in jackfruit pieces with a marinade or brine, the low and slow cooking method will break the fruit down, making it even more tender and infusing it with all the savory flavors reminiscent of pulled chicken or pork. Every slow cooker recipe will require some kind of liquid to tenderize the jackfruit. It may be a combination of water, oil, and broth, which will help break the jackfruit down. You can even throw in some extra vegetables, like onions or garlic, which will become tender and diffuse flavor into the jackfruit.

The slow cooker method is not only a guarantee for tasty jackfruit "meat" but also an easy process. All you need to do is mix the jackfruit into the pot with the flavorings of your choice and then get it cooking. After a few hands-free hours (around five or six on the low setting or two to three on high, depending on your recipe), your jackfruit will be juicy and full of flavor. Depending on how it's been cooked, you may want to shred the fleshy pieces further with a fork, and then you'll be ready to serve.