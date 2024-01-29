The Costco Bao Buns Shoppers Weren't Impressed With At All

If you have a Costco membership, you have access to a wide range of food items. While the store is primarily known for its bulk offerings, it also sells specialty items like rotisserie chicken taco dip, a variety of bakery items, and miniature ice cream sandwiches.

Unfortunately, some Costco shoppers have been less than pleased with the flavor of one particular food item at the store. The Okami Garlic BBQ Chicken Bao is made from steamed buns containing chicken coated in a garlic BBQ sauce. A package of 12 costs $8.69 in the refrigerated section of the store, and they can be steamed or microwaved before eating.

One major complaint is that the buns don't have enough filling inside. One Reddit user wrote that the "ratio of filling to bun is not great." Critics noted that the dough itself was too sweet, and the buns may need more of the BBQ chicken to offset it. However, simply adding more filling might not be enough to salvage the bao.