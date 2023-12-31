Costco Fans Can't Get Enough Of This Taco Dip Made With Rotisserie Chicken

An Instagram account devoted to all things Costco recently made a big announcement that has members of the warehouse retail chain beyond excited. Costco shoppers within the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States can look forward to a new chicken taco dip courtesy of Good Foods, a brand known for its ongoing partnership with Costco. While there's plenty to love about the new product, its major selling point is the inclusion of delicious rotisserie chicken in the recipe.

This tasty dip's additional ingredients are just as enticing, however, as it includes jalapeños, sweet corn, and cheese. The dip is also free of gluten, making it ideal for people with sensitivities and intolerances to items containing the problematic protein that's found in numerous grain products. Costco's dip contains no added sugar, which means customers can happily snack on the dip in moderation without concerns about sugar intake. As for the flavor of the product, Costco fans are hotly anticipating its arrival with high hopes.