How To Get The Most Flavor Out Of Your Microwaveable Ramen

Once you've applied this pre-seasoning technique to instant ramen, there is no shortage of further steps you can take to ramp up the flavor of your noodles. At virtually any point during the cooking process, you can add an egg to your ramen. Changing the time at which you drop in your egg, or deciding whether or not to whisk the eggs before adding them, will result in different egg styles, so choose your desired preparation and get cracking.

It should go without saying that sauces are a surefire way to elevate the taste of your microwave ramen. You can deepen the broth by tossing in a bit of butter, and give it a more savory profile with a splash of soy sauce. If you're partial to dishes with a bit of a kick, adding something like chili oil will give your ramen noodles some spice. Furthermore, if you want to make your bowl of noodles more hearty while also adding flavor, you can add either fresh or frozen vegetables to the mix. However, even though these sauces and supplemental foods are great ingredients, if you opt to pre-season your ramen water, the noodles will absorb enough flavor to make the meal satisfying and delicious enough on its own.