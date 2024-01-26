How Red Beans And Rice Became A Staple For Mardi Gras And New Orleans Culture

There are plenty of famous New Orleans dishes that you should try when visiting the historic city. You can grab a po'boy or muffuletta for lunch and satisfy your sweet tooth with a beignet for dessert. One of those iconic dishes is a little more simplistic: Red beans and rice. The stew-like dish is often served with meat mixed in for some added protein. And while it can be eaten any time, it's traditionally enjoyed on Monday nights.

There's no definitive story behind the tradition, and no one is named the inventor of it, but it likely stemmed out of convenience. Before washing machines cleaned clothes quickly, Creole women would have to wash the household's garments by hand. Monday was traditionally laundry day in households; it's an old tradition that honors Sunday as a rest day but still allows for clean clothes to be ready early in the week.

Since washing an entire household's clothes by hand was time-consuming, women needed a quick and easy meal to cook. Red beans and rice could simmer on the stovetop all day, making for an easy-to-serve dish when dinnertime came around. The dish required minimal stirring throughout the day, so you could set it on the stovetop and leave it for a while — like an early crock pot concept. The tradition became so commonplace in New Orleans that even a few pre-Mardi Gras floats honor the red beans.