Cook Your Rice In Bone Broth Instead Of Water And Thank Us Later

Whether you use it to stuff your burritos or to fill your sushi rolls, rice is a kitchen staple used in many cultures. From basmati to brown and bora saul, there are hundreds of thousands of rice varieties in the world, but it seems like there's only one liquid to cook them in — water. Although it's a tried-and-true works-like-a-charm method for cooking rice, we're adventurous eaters, which means we don't always subscribe to the "if it's not broken don't fix it" mentality. Enter bone broth, the hearty and flavorful way to cook your rice.

Rice has a neutral flavor on its own, and cooking it in water certainly doesn't add any pizzazz. Bone broth, on the other hand, thanks to the slow simmer of bones, meat, and aromatics, boasts a heavy-handed savory essence that imparts bland race with a dense umami richness. Bone broth is also a nutrient-dense food packed with protein, collagen, amino acids, and minerals like calcium and magnesium. Cooking your rice in bone broth brings these nutrients into the grains, making it a more nourishing dish.