Cook Your Rice In Bone Broth Instead Of Water And Thank Us Later
Whether you use it to stuff your burritos or to fill your sushi rolls, rice is a kitchen staple used in many cultures. From basmati to brown and bora saul, there are hundreds of thousands of rice varieties in the world, but it seems like there's only one liquid to cook them in — water. Although it's a tried-and-true works-like-a-charm method for cooking rice, we're adventurous eaters, which means we don't always subscribe to the "if it's not broken don't fix it" mentality. Enter bone broth, the hearty and flavorful way to cook your rice.
Rice has a neutral flavor on its own, and cooking it in water certainly doesn't add any pizzazz. Bone broth, on the other hand, thanks to the slow simmer of bones, meat, and aromatics, boasts a heavy-handed savory essence that imparts bland race with a dense umami richness. Bone broth is also a nutrient-dense food packed with protein, collagen, amino acids, and minerals like calcium and magnesium. Cooking your rice in bone broth brings these nutrients into the grains, making it a more nourishing dish.
What kind of bone broth works best
It's important to note that bone broth is different from traditional broth. Traditional broth is made by simmering meat, with or without bones, vegetables, herbs, and spices for one to two hours. Bone broth, on the other hand, is made by simmering animal bones, connective tissues, and ligaments, along with vegetables, herbs, and spices for up to 48 hours. This extended simmering process draws out more nutrients than its traditional counterpart and yields a broth with a more concentrated flavor.
The type of bone broth you choose to cook your rice depends on your flavor preferences and the overall profile of the dish you are preparing. Chicken bone broth tends to have a mild yet pointedly savory flavor that complements a wide range of dishes without overpowering them. Beef bone broth has a richer and heartier flavor compared to chicken. It adds a robust depth to dishes and pairs well with beef-based meals or those that benefit from a more pronounced umami taste.
Some foodies enjoy a combination of chicken and beef bone broth for a more complex and well-rounded flavor, and the choice is ultimately yours!
Dressing up bone broth rice
Although rice cooked in bone broth is a delicacy in and of itself, you can take it a step further by introducing complementary added ingredients to the mix.
For chicken bone broth rice, consider sautéing shallots and garlic in olive oil, infusing the grains with a subtle sweetness and aromatic depth, or adding a handful of fresh herbs like parsley or rosemary to impart a vibrant freshness that complements the mild savory notes the broth.
On the other hand, elevating beef bone broth rice sometimes requires a bolder approach. Sautéing mushrooms in butter and incorporating them into the rice introduces an earthy richness that resonates with the heartiness of beef broth. A dash of red wine during cooking further enhances the depth of flavor, creating a robust symphony of flavors that take boring rice from drab to fab.
Adaptability is a hallmark of bone broth as it integrates into a diverse range of cuisines. Whether you're using bone broth rice as a base for Buddha bowls, a filler for hearty soups, or pairing it as a side dish next to a blackened fish entree, as long as you use your imagination, you'll have a million and one ways to use this flavorful, protein-packed rice.