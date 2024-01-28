Why You Should Always Use Gel Food Coloring For Vibrant Buttercream

Having a dependable buttercream frosting recipe in your arsenal is a must for creating delicious and beautiful-looking baked goods. If you really want your cakes and cookies to pop, you can also use food coloring to dye buttercream with all sorts of vibrant shades. Most home bakers are familiar with liquid food coloring, but may not know that better alternatives are available in this day and age. For coloring buttercream, gel-based dyes are the way to go.

Using a gel-type food coloring ensures that your buttercream retains its luscious, thick texture, whereas liquid-based dyes can cause the icing to become overly watery. Gel products are also very potent, which means you can use a relatively small amount to create stunning shades that look as good as they taste. This both stretches the amount of product, helping you save money, while allowing you to include slightly less dye in your desserts overall.

On that note, if you have concerns about food coloring's impact on your health, Healthline states that there's very little evidence of an increased risk of disease or other ill effects from consuming food dyes. Food coloring is not harmful when consumed by healthy individuals, but it's understandable that some of us prefer to consume them in moderation. Gel colorings help you accomplish that goal with ease.