Here's The Best Way To Clean Your Banneton Basket

Bread baking is both an art and a science. And while the process is based on precise chemical reactions and the flexibility of experience, home bakers can benefit from specialized tools to make the meticulous steps a little easier. Some of these tools may spark debate over their actual utility, but the banneton basket is a staple for professional and amateur bread bakers alike.

A banneton, also called a "brotform," is a container that holds your dough as it proofs. Usually, these proofing baskets are made from rattan or wood pulp that's coiled in a circular, oval, or oblong pattern and sometimes include a cloth liner — which means that the process for cleaning them is a little more complicated than just throwing them in the dishwasher.

To wash your banneton, run it under cold water or let it soak for a couple of minutes. You can use a sprayer nozzle to get any hardened, crusty flour out from the cracks of the coil; if you don't have a sprayer or encounter particularly obstinate flour flakes, you can scrub gently with a stiff brush or damp cloth. The liner can be soaked in warm water and, if necessary, a small amount of dish soap. The baskets need to be dried very thoroughly every time to avoid mold buildup — a warm spot in the sun can work, but you can also set them on top of the stove while your bread bakes or even let them sit very briefly in a warm oven.