French Onion Soup Potatoes Are The Ultimate Comfort Food Mashup

When it comes to French onion soup, it turns out the soup part is just a suggestion. Recently, the dish's cozy base of caramelized onions and melty, bubbly Gruyère cheese has been popping up in recipes that don't call for a spoon or a lionhead bowl. From decadent grilled cheese and macaroni and cheese to panade, casseroles, tarts, and dips, just about anything can be French onion'd, so long as it's comforting. It's no wonder that potatoes — whose serotonin-boosting properties appear to literally have the power to make us happier, according to Sleep Apnea Dentists of New England — fit the bill, too.

If you're already privy to the flavorful and creamy delight that is French onion mashed potatoes, you probably don't need convincing to bust out some spuds the next time you're craving French onion soup. Their fortified starchiness makes them the perfect vessel for cheese and other rich ingredients. When you don't feel like mashing, here are some other ways to French onion-ify your potatoes.