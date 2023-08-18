All You Need For Flavorful Mashed Potatoes Is Some French Onion Dip

Mashed potatoes are creamy, hearty, delicious, and comforting. Despite being perceived as a straightforward dish, there are common mistakes you need to avoid that can occur during its preparation. Alongside these more conventional missteps is one that may be likened to thinking outside the box. If you have never considered adding dip to elevate mashed potato flavor, now is the time. French onion dip in particular is a spectacular addition to your potatoes as the onions bring a tanginess, while the base of the dip and the inclusion of cream cheese brings real silkiness to the potatoes.

Instead of following the lengthy process of boiling potatoes, mixing up a batch of French onion dip, and finally combining it all together, you can easily use potato flakes and store-bought French onion dip to speed up the process. Life is busy, and making dishes as simple as possible is just as satisfying. It's super effortless but just as delicious. Adding garlic salt elevates this further by bringing out all the beautiful notes of the potato, onion, and cheese. It's a fancy mashed potato without the fuss.