All You Need For Flavorful Mashed Potatoes Is Some French Onion Dip
Mashed potatoes are creamy, hearty, delicious, and comforting. Despite being perceived as a straightforward dish, there are common mistakes you need to avoid that can occur during its preparation. Alongside these more conventional missteps is one that may be likened to thinking outside the box. If you have never considered adding dip to elevate mashed potato flavor, now is the time. French onion dip in particular is a spectacular addition to your potatoes as the onions bring a tanginess, while the base of the dip and the inclusion of cream cheese brings real silkiness to the potatoes.
Instead of following the lengthy process of boiling potatoes, mixing up a batch of French onion dip, and finally combining it all together, you can easily use potato flakes and store-bought French onion dip to speed up the process. Life is busy, and making dishes as simple as possible is just as satisfying. It's super effortless but just as delicious. Adding garlic salt elevates this further by bringing out all the beautiful notes of the potato, onion, and cheese. It's a fancy mashed potato without the fuss.
How to make French onion mashed potatoes
This mashed potato variation yields 8-10 servings and can easily be halved or quartered. Begin by boiling 3 cups of water, a cup and a half of milk, and ⅓ of a cup of butter. Once boiling, remove from the heat and slowly add 4 cups of potato flakes to this and stir. In a separate bowl, mix together a packet of cream cheese and another one of French onion dip. Stir this into the potato flake mash and season with 1 ½ teaspoons of garlic salt.
You can then bake this mashed mixture uncovered in the oven for 30-35 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. To prevent the top from drying out, drizzle a teaspoon of melted butter over and a sprinkle of paprika to taste. Once baked, leave this mixture to stand for at least 5 minutes before serving. If you're wondering what cream cheese to use, Philadelphia or Organic Valley are the creamiest and smoothest options. With French onion dip, Walmart's Great Value Dip is a versatile choice with a superb onion tang and a pleasantly velvety texture.
A note on fresh potatoes and garnishes
Potato flakes are not for everyone, and if you are set on using fresh, ensure they are the most suited potatoes for mashing. While Idaho and Russet are great options, Yukon Gold is the superior choice. They have a more buttery flavor that will align wonderfully with the French onion dip and cream cheese. If you plan on using fresh potatoes, you can omit the water and adjust the amount of milk and butter in the recipe. The blend of cream cheese and dip should be adapted as well. It's crucial to avoid compromising the potato texture and inadvertently transforming it into a semi-chunky dip.
Whether your potatoes are fresh or flakes, topping the French onion potatoes with a garnish will enhance their visual appeal and add a little extra bite. If you want to double down on the onion flavor, top with caramelized onions or deep-fried onion rings for a crunchier texture contrast. You can also sprinkle the mash with finely chopped chives or parsley for a touch of green. Even if you believed you had traveled the entire mashed potato universe, you might be pleasantly mistaken. Take a chance with this French onion dip addition and see if you regret it (hint: you won't).