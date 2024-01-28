Aldi's Fruit And Nut Bars Are A KIND Bar Copycat For Less

Keeping a few boxes of wholesome fruit and nut bars in your pantry is good for school lunches, quick breakfasts, and healthy snacks. However, some brands are priced so exorbitantly that it's not feasible for many people to have a steady supply on hand. Once again, beloved discount grocery chain Aldi comes to the rescue with a high-quality and affordable private-label product that rivals the name brands you know and love.

You may be familiar with KIND bars, which are tasty, filling, and quite expensive. As currently listed on the Walmart website, a 6-count box of Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew Snack Bars from KIND will run you a whopping $7.48. On the other hand, a 4-count pack of Elevation Cashew Cherry with Dark Chocolate Only Fruit and Nut Bars is listed by Aldi for $3.09. While it's true that you get more in a pack with KIND, a bit of math shows that the per-bar price (about $1.25 for KIND and $0.77 for Elevation) is far better for the Aldi brand.