Mayo Is The Key To A Flavorful Turkey Burger That Doesn't Fall Apart

Mayonnaise is often considered a tasty way to top burgers and sandwiches, but it also has other neat culinary uses. When it comes to turkey burgers, adding mayo to the ground meat mixture can greatly enhance the flavor and texture of the finished product. Thanks to the ingredients in mayonnaise, it's very effective as a binding agent while also infusing ground turkey with some much-needed moisture and flavor.

Anyone who has whipped up a healthy and wholesome turkey burger knows they tend to get a little dry after cooking. Unlike ground beef, which has a higher fat content, lean turkey can lose moisture quickly, even with minimal cooking. And keep in mind that it's not a good idea to undercook a turkey burger in the interest of retaining moisture. According to the USDA, all ground poultry must reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to lessen the risk of foodborne illness. Fortunately, adding mayonnaise to turkey burgers allows you to maintain food safety while also creating a flavorful and juicy burger.