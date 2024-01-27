It's Time To Start Utilizing The Pit Hole In Your Halved Avocado

The impassioned culinary love affair that many people have with the avocado shows no signs of stopping, and for good reason — this creamy treat is one of the most versatile ingredients out there (avocado chocolate chip cookies with avocado frosting, anyone?). But while countless home cooks have taken to scooping it, slicing it and mashing it into guac, the pit hole of the avocado seems to be one area of this fruit — yes, it's a fruit, not a vegetable — that's not getting a ton of love. In fact, once the pit is removed, too many people sadly ignore the space entirely.

However, the options for making use of this lovely indentation are endless, as it can be utilized as all kinds of things — from a holder for salad dressing to a makeshift shot glass. In fact the very idea of stuffing avocados has historically been a part of culinary traditions in a variety of locations around the globe, from Peru to Mexico to New Orleans, where the avocados that came there from Cuba were originally referred to as "alligator pears." In these and other locales, stuffing them with elaborate combinations of ingredients became a sort of artform unto itself. So, you may want to think twice before just slicing your next avocado into oblivion and lazily piling it on your morning toast.