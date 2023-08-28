Bake An Egg In Half An Avocado For A Quick And Easy Breakfast

Eggs have long been a favorite choice for breakfast, but pairing them with rich and nutrient-dense creamy avocados elevates a typical breakfast into something that's not only tasty and healthy but pretty easy to make as well.

Instead of using carb-heavy toast and bagels, you bake the eggs inside fresh avocados, which are stocked full of good fats and energy. For those seeking a breakfast that packs a powerful protein punch with a hefty nutrient boost, this delicious dish will fill you up while upping your nutrient game.

If you love avocados, you're not alone. For centuries, this odd, pear-shaped food has been an important crop. According to Haas, avocados come from Central America and Mexico, where they have been cultivated as far back as 500 B.C. Another fun fact: 95 percent of avocados consumed in the U.S. are Haas Avocados.

An egg baked in a half avocado is so easy to prepare. All you need are the two champ ingredients of eggs and avocados, a baking dish, and a working oven. Baking an egg in half of an avocado is a tasty and easy way to get energy-rich protein, good fats, and tons of vitamins into one simple dish.