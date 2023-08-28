Bake An Egg In Half An Avocado For A Quick And Easy Breakfast
Eggs have long been a favorite choice for breakfast, but pairing them with rich and nutrient-dense creamy avocados elevates a typical breakfast into something that's not only tasty and healthy but pretty easy to make as well.
Instead of using carb-heavy toast and bagels, you bake the eggs inside fresh avocados, which are stocked full of good fats and energy. For those seeking a breakfast that packs a powerful protein punch with a hefty nutrient boost, this delicious dish will fill you up while upping your nutrient game.
If you love avocados, you're not alone. For centuries, this odd, pear-shaped food has been an important crop. According to Haas, avocados come from Central America and Mexico, where they have been cultivated as far back as 500 B.C. Another fun fact: 95 percent of avocados consumed in the U.S. are Haas Avocados.
An egg baked in a half avocado is so easy to prepare. All you need are the two champ ingredients of eggs and avocados, a baking dish, and a working oven. Baking an egg in half of an avocado is a tasty and easy way to get energy-rich protein, good fats, and tons of vitamins into one simple dish.
This powerhouse avocado and egg breakfast is easy to make
Combining eggs and avocado also helps to protect brain cells by providing B vitamins, which create brain chemicals that pump up mood and other brain functions. Low levels of B vitamins, healthy fats, and folate all team up to help keep the mind sharp, according to The National University, so there's no excuse not to try this simple and healthy breakfast treat.
While this simple meal is mighty in nutritional value, it's also mighty easy to prepare. Choosing an avocado is the first step. Look for ripe avocados with thin, dark skins that feel soft when you press into the flesh. If you can't find a ripe avocado, don't worry. Keeping avocados fresh is easier than you think!
Cut the avocado in half and discard the pit. It might help to scoop out a bit of the indentation left behind to create a bigger space for your medium-to-large egg. Put the avocado halves in a baking dish to keep them standing upright, and crack the egg into the avocado hole. Don't panic if a little of the egg white oozes out. That happens, and it's okay.
Bake for 15-20 minutes at 425 F. Remove from heat and sprinkle with salt, pepper, or any other good toppings. If you have any avocados left over, there are plenty of other great recipes you can enjoy.
The healthy nutrient game is strong with this one
Avocados have been popular with the carb-conscious crowd because these green fruits (yes, they are a fruit) are bursting at their skins with heart-healthy good fats. According to The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, avocados are a good source of fat, fiber, vitamin B, vitamins C, E, and K, folate, potassium, magnesium, and carotenoids like lutein.
At 240 calories for a medium avocado, it also has 3 grams of protein, a whopping 10 grams of fiber, and 33 grams of fats. Even better, the green and bumpy-skinned fruit contains no cholesterol.
A staple in most breakfasts, eggs are a good source of protein, but they are also full of vitamins like choline, biotin, B7, vitamin A, and antioxidants like lutein. In the past, eggs were vilified for their cholesterol content — 200 milligrams — but researchers have since found that up to one egg per day shows little impact on increased heart disease risk in healthy individuals.