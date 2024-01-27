Skip The Chocolate And Dip Strawberries In Tajín Instead

Valentine's Day and other romantic occasions are the perfect moment to give sweet treats to those you love. One dessert that often gets passed around at these times is chocolate-covered strawberries.

While there's nothing wrong with sticking with this classic, you can also mix things up a little and try a new way of gifting this romantic fruit: By dipping it in Tajín. This Mexican seasoning – made of dehydrated lime, ground chili peppers, and sea salt — adds a slight kick to the fruit while also adding a more citrusy flavor. The result is a treat that's refreshing and bursting with flavor while also being easy to make.

While making this snack can be as simple as sprinkling a bit of Tajín over your strawberries, there are a few other ways to ramp up the flavor. Plus, if you fall in love with this combination, there are more fruits that pair well with this chili-lime seasoning.