The Stuffed Mushroom Incident That Caused An Olive Garden Lawsuit

If you're craving some Italian-inspired cuisine, Olive Garden serves up plenty of appetizers, pastas, and — of course — the iconic garlicky breadsticks. However, not everyone has a pleasant dining experience there — and one discontinued appetizer was the center of a lawsuit against the restaurant. In 2019, Olive Garden was sued by a Texas woman who sustained burns while eating the restaurant's stuffed mushrooms.

CBS News reported that Danny Howard sat down to dine at Olive Garden on August 11, 2017. She ordered the stuffed portobello mushroom appetizer, which consisted of mushroom caps full of clams, topped with bread crumbs, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. However, when Howard took a bite, the mushroom began to burn her mouth.

She then began to choke on the food, causing her throat to burn as well. She could not speak or breathe, so she sought help by moving throughout the restaurant. Eventually, she made her way to the kitchen station and vomited, thus removing the mushroom. Unfortunately for Howard, the burns continued to hurt her mouth and throat.