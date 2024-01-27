Here's Why Stations Are So Important In A Professional Kitchen

Restaurant terminology and operations can often seem, to outsiders, like a confusing miasma of terminology and procedure. What does it mean when something is 86ed? (It's out of stock). Why does everyone shout "corner" all the time? (It's a safety precaution). And what in the heck are "stations?"

Fortunately, that last question is one of the easiest to answer conceptually: Stations are specific areas of operation that one chef (or maybe a few chefs, if you're talking about a very large kitchen) typically staffs to the exclusion of any other duties on that shift. This can include things like a fry station, a saute station, a saucier station, a grill station, or a cold station — what stations exist depends entirely on the needs of the specific restaurant in question. One thing's universal, though: As soon as you hit a certain size, attempting to operate a kitchen without stations quickly turns into an unmitigated disaster.

So why are stations so important? Two reasons: efficiency and safety, and both matter in equal proportions.