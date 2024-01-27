Yellow Onions Vs. Sweet Onions: What's The Difference?

Onions are the workhorse vegetable of every kitchen. They can stand out or slide into most dishes, enriching and enhancing a variety of cuisines. Think of the exquisite umami sweetness of Thai crispy fried shallots, or the clean crunch of chopped white onions in Mexican ceviche. When you're shopping for onions at the supermarket, there are two types of onions in particular that may be difficult to tell apart: yellow and sweet. Is there actually a distinction with a difference? Absolutely: Sweet onions are best used fresh or in sweet dishes like jams. Yellow onions are best cooked and caramelized. Caramelized sweet onions can actually throw a savory dish out of balance, as they can be too sweet.

Granted, both yellow and sweet onions resemble each other. Since both are yellow, they're more similarly colored than red onions; they're more alike in size and shape to each other than with shallots or scallions. If you look closely, however, you'll see that sweet onions are larger than yellow onions, and have a lighter and more transparent skin. But the biggest difference between the two is on the inside, particularly in their respective amounts of sulfur and sugar (because, let's face it — that's pretty much all onions are: sulfur compounds, fructose, and water).