14 Mail-Order Seafood Delivery Services Ranked, According To Reviews

According to Statista, about half of the United States' population shops for groceries online. Many of these individuals started this practice as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike many other lockdown habits, however, shopping for food online looks like it's here to stay, and increased e-commerce demand for all foods has seen many mail-order food companies establish themselves in the market. Often, these services have a niche. Many opt to sell and deliver a specific type of food, with some companies specializing in seafood.

As a product type, seafood poses its own unique challenges. Some products, like bivalves, must be shipped while still alive. Others require specialist conditions to avoid spoiling or degrading. That being said, mail-order seafood companies benefit from having a huge market with many Americans, both landlocked and otherwise, hungry for a dependable source of high-quality seafood.

In an effort to determine which of the numerous mail-order seafood delivery services are doing the best job, we have studied a variety of reviews, taking into account the opinions of customers and professional critics alike. Further information regarding our methodology can be found below.