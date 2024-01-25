Save That Leftover Hot Chocolate For Easy-To-Make Ice Cream

The richer the hot chocolate you make, the greater your chances of having leftovers, and the better it works when churned into ice cream. No matter how delicious it is, this thick and decadent drink is also very filling, so it's a good bit of luck that is basically doubles as an ice cream base. A rich hot chocolate contains dairy, sugar, and fat, which are the basic components of a custard ice cream base. In fact, you only have to pour your beverage into the machine and churn it long enough to produce a creamy soft-serve.

First, pop your hot chocolate into into the fridge to chill it. Next, churn it in an ice cream maker until it's thick and solid enough for you, and voila — your tasty hot chocolate ice cream is ready. However, there are a few things you must keep in mind. Don't start with warm or room-temperature hot chocolate, and it should be of the rich and decadent variety so it can be used with no additions. Thin hot cocoa simple won't do here. If your hot chocolate is more liquidy, you could mix it with heavy cream to add to its thickness, and condensed milk may also work. Still, it's easier to use the richest hot chocolate you have on hand, as more fat and good quality melted chocolate likely produces better results than a thin, cocoa powder-based drink.