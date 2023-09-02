Add Leftover Hot Chocolate To Pancake Batter Instead Of Pouring It Out

Whether you've made a batch of hot chocolate to share at a holiday gathering or just bought one too many packets for your family to use up in a reasonable time, it's all too easy to toss out the leftovers. However, while you're certainly free to toss the hot chocolate, there's a far better solution at hand — adding it to your pancake batter.

Adding hot chocolate to your pancake batter can give it a sweet, chocolatey flavor that pairs perfectly with your favorite pancake toppings. Plus, it helps you avoid waste and recycle leftovers that have been sitting in the fridge.

Of course, there are a couple of caveats to adding leftover hot chocolate to your next batch of Saturday morning pancakes. Here's how to add hot chocolate to your pancakes for a tasty twist on a breakfast classic. Plus, here are a couple of other ways to use up leftover hot chocolate if the pancake idea doesn't get your attention.